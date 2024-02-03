GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer trampled to death by elephant

February 03, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Mudugooru village abutting the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole tiger reserve, on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. when the tusker which had strayed out of the forests and entered the human landscape, was returning towards the forest. It came across the farmer identified as Cheluvaiah who was working in the fields and trampled him before he could run for cover.

Senior Forest Department personnel reached the spot, commiserated with the family of the deceased, and handed over a cheque for ₹15 lakh to them.

