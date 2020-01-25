Farmer trampled to death by elephant

A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district on Friday.

The victim was identified as Prakash, 42, of Hullemala village. His body was found in a field early this morning. The elephant is suspected to have entered from the adjoining forest.

Residents staged a protest and blamed the Forest Department for not addressing the human-elephant conflict that has been on the rise in the region. The jurisdictional police from Saragur town visited the spot and registered a case.