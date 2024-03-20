ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer suffers burns in fight with neighbours in Vijayapura

March 20, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old farmer suffered burns in a fight with his neighbours in Karjol village near Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district a few days ago.

Dundappa suffered burns when his neighbours Sangappa and Hanumappa tried to push him into a burning lot of hay on their field.

They were upset that fire from a heap of farm waste in his field led to the fire accident on their land. “They got into a quarrel that resulted in this,” the police said.

The incident happened on Friday. The injured is being treated in a hospital.

The police have arrested three people. Two more accused are absconding. A case has been registered in the Babaleshwar Police Station.

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leaders from Vijayapura have appealed to the Superintendent of Police to book the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and take steps to stop such incidents, according to a release.

