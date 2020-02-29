Farmer succumbs to KFD

Shivamogga

29 February 2020 16:36 IST

A 64-year-old farmer from Honneghatige village in Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, on Friday night.

He was suffering from high fever from February 19. On February 26, he was admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga for treatment and his blood samples tested positive for KFD the next day. As his condition worsened, it was decided to shift him to a private hospital in Manipal.

Kiran S.K., Deputy Director of Viral Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL), the main arm of the State government in tackling KFD, told The Hindu that the patient breathed his last on his way to Manipal. This is the second death reported due to KFD in Karnataka since January 1.

As many as 79 positive cases have been reported here during this period that includes 71 from Shivamogga district, six from Chikkamagaluru district and two from Uttara Kannada district.