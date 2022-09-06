Farmer stuck in floods in Chamarajanagar rescued after 10-hour operation

Rescued farmer Ramaswamy Nayak from Kannegala village, in Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a ten-hour long operation, a farmer, who had climbed a coconut tree to save himself from being washed away in floods at Kannegala village in Chamarajanagar district, was rescued and brought to safety early on Tuesday.

The tahsildar, Basavaraj, DySP Priyadarshini Sanekoppa, Fire Officer Shivajirao Pawar and a few other officers and staff were involved in the rescue besides local youth.

Ramaswamy Nayak, 62, had gone to his farm on Monday morning. While returning, he got stuck in the floods following heavy rains and climbed a tree to save himself from being washed away in the fast-flowing water. He had no mobile phone to inform his family about his situation.

By 4.30 p.m., the Fire and Emergency Services Department got the news and rushed to the spot. However, due to the water force and presence of thorny bushes, the operation was not easy and the exercise attempted using boats was unsuccessful.

Around 10 p.m., the tahsildar, the DySP, Sub-Inspector Tajuddin and others rushed to the spot with life jackets and expert swimmers to rescue the farmer. The officials went on boat to rescue the farmer. The boat got stuck and they could not reach the spot. Even the earthmover and two tractors were not able to reach the farmer.

The rescue team then managed to get ropes and poles which were used to reach the tree where the farmer had taken shelter. Tying the rope to his waist, the team brought him to safety around 3 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal was in constant touch with the team. Ms Somal and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri on Tuesday went to Ramaswamy’s home and enquired about his health. The DC told the officers to get a medical check-up done on Ramaswamy as a precaution.