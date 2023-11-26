Farmer, son electrocuted in Belagavi district

November 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

A 32-year-old farmer and his six-year-old son were electrocuted accidentally in Chikkatti village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Mallikarjun Pujari and Preetam died on the spot when they came in contact with a live wire in their field.

Mallikarjun Pujari had gone to the farm to switch off his irrigation pumpset when he stepped on a cable that was cut.

There was dampness in the ground and he suffered a shock and fell down. His son, who was walking with him holding his hand, died instantly, the police said.

The two bodies were noticed by neighbouring farmers later. A case has been registered.