Farmer, son electrocuted in Belagavi district

A 32-year-old farmer and his six-year-old son were electrocuted accidentally in Chikkatti village in Belagavi district on Sunday.
Mallikarjun Pujari and Preetam died on the spot when they came in contact with a live wire in their field.
Mallikarjun Pujari had gone to the farm to switch off his irrigation pumpset when he stepped on a cable that was cut.
There was dampness in the ground and he suffered a shock and fell down. His son, who was walking with him holding his hand, died instantly, the police said.
The two bodies were noticed by neighbouring farmers later. A case has been registered.
