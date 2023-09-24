Farmer saves nursing calf from leopard in Kalaburagi district

September 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a daring move, a farmer in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district saved a calf that was caught by a leopard on Saturday evening. The incident came to light on Sunday morning.

Bheemanna, a resident of Dandagunda village, found the calf, which is still nursing, being dragged by the leopard and began to cry out loud in a bid to chase away the predator.

The mother cow, along with other cattle, also joined him in the fight, as it were. The threatened leopard then left its prey behind and ran away.

“The calf is seriously injured. And, it is not consuming anything,” Bheemanna told mediapersons later on Sunday.

The residents of Dandagunda village said that that the leopard was often seen when they were out in the fields for agriculture work and cattle grazing. The Forest Department recently tried to capture the animal but in vain.

