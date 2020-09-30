Farmer robbed of ₹5.99 lakh

A farmer was robbed of ₹5.99 lakh in cash in his farmland at Mallapura in Arkalgud taluk on Monday night. Two miscreants attacked Syed Yakub while he was at his temporary shed built in his farmland. He had kept the money with him as he had plans to purchase sheep the next day.

In his complaint to Konanur police, Syed Yakub said he had stayed put in farmland as he had to protect his ginger crop. Around 1.30 a.m. two persons barged into his shed and threw chilli powder at his face and hit him. Later they took his money and fled the place.

Konanur police have registered a case.

Chain snatched

In another a case, a person snatched a gold chain from a woman at Gowdarahalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Tuesday morning. Indramma, in her complaint to the police, said while she was on the way to the tank to wash clothes, a person snatched her 30 gm chain from behind.

Hirisave police have registered a case.