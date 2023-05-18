Farmer receives crop insurance amount under PM Fasal Bima Yojana after a seven-year legal battle

May 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

After a seven-year struggle, a 64-year-old farmer from Honagunta village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district has won a legal battle against a private insurance company while receiving an insurance claim of ₹4,40,056 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the kharif crop loss that occurred during 2016.

Eranna Pasar insured his red gram crop sown on 20 acres of land by paying ₹6,637.08 premium through Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited.

As per the insurance company receipt, the sum assured amount of his insured red gram crop on 20 acres was ₹3,31,854. After conducting a crop loss survey on his 20 acres land, the insurance company said that only 10% of the red gram crop was damaged due to heavy rainfall and the farmer received merely a sum of ₹2,158 through NEFT.

In 2018, the distressed farmer went to the Permanent Lok Adalat in Kalaburagi, stating that the insurance company should pay him ₹3,31,854 along with interest of 12% per annum and ₹1,00,000 towards mental agony and hardship and ₹15,000 as the cost of the proceedings.

Senior advocate Vaijnath Zhalki argued on behalf of farmer petitioner saying that the private insurance company arbitrarily refused to pay insurance amount. The matter was heard on merits for deciding the dispute under the prevailing law.

Mr. Zhalki produced a certificate issued by the village accountant under the national agriculture insurance scheme that mentioned the red gram crop loss on 20 acres of land belonging to Eranna Pasar during 2017 and requested the insurance company to pay him compensation as per the sum assured amount under the policy.

But even after four years, the respondent insurance company failed to provide any records of the survey conducted to prove that the farmer had suffered only 10% crop loss. The court noted that despite several legal notices, the insurance company ignored them and did not make any efforts to settle the genuine claim of the farmer.

On January 3, 2022, the Permanent Lok Adalat comprising Chairman S.M. Patil and members Seema A. Pappu and S.G. Puranikmath ordered the insurance company (Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited) to pay ₹3,29,696 with 6% interest per year from the date of petition till realisation of the loss of the insured crop and ₹5,000 as the cost of the proceedings.

The adalat, however, disallowed the petitioner’s claim for ₹1 lakh for the mental agony that he went through.

On March 15, 2023 [more than a year after the adalat’s order], Universal Sompo General Insurance Company issued a cheque for ₹4,40,056 [insured amount ₹3,31,854, 6% interest amounting to ₹1,03,202 and ₹5,000 as the cost of proceedings] in the name of Eranna Pasar.

Mr. Zhalki has, however, expressed displeasure saying that insurance companies are luring farmers while failing to fulfil the objective of PMFBY, as, in this case, the insurance company just paid ₹2,158 against a premium amount of ₹6,637.08 to the farmer who lost his crop on 20 acres of land.

He appealed to the district administration and the Joint Director of Agriculture to create awareness about crop insurance programmes meant to benefit farmers.