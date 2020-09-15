Farmer of Hagarga converts barren land into a self-sustainable green farm

Lakshmikant Hibare on his farm at Hagarga village in Kalaburagi taluk.

KALABURAGI

15 September 2020 23:06 IST

The three-acre farm, which now has several varieties of plantations, was once without water

A matriculate progressive farmer Lakshmikant Hibare from Hagarga village, about 15 km from Kalaburagi, is a living example for the farming community as he has adopted agroforestry along with various techniques for conservation of natural resources, while earning a good income cultivating in his three acres of land.

The untiring efforts of the farmer have helped him convert his barren piece of land into a self-sustainable green farm.

It is indeed difficult to believe that the farm, which now has 850 sandalwood trees, 850 red sanders trees, 800 drumstick trees, 225 Java plum trees, 225 Lucknow 49 guava plants, 225 Thai orange trees, 225 red orange trees and 125 timber plants and 125 melia dubia trees, along with vegetable plantations, was once a barren land, without water. The farmer has also planted lemon trees and fever nut trees as border fencing. Though he has a borewell and a water harvesting pond on the farm, he has installed a drip irrigation system for water supply. Lakshmikant Hibare has adopted the organic way of farming and composting process for improving soil fertility.

Besides growing fruits and vegetables, Lakshmikant Hibare has established a poultry farm that breeds a special variety of chicken, BV-380. The farmer earns between ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 50,000 per month by selling eggs, vegetables and fruits from his farm.

Lakshmikant Hibare, who planted sandalwood and red sanders two years ago, also runs a nursery. Replying to a query, he explained that it takes at least 15 years to 18 years to procure usable sandalwood from the plantation.

Meanwhile, farmers from across the district and students from agriculture colleges visit his farm to take his advice and to learn more about his farming techniques.