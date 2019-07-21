Karnataka

Farmer Martyrs’ Day to be observed today

Office-bearers of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Convention planned to urge government to address issues of community

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene will observe Farmer Martyrs’ Day on Sunday by holding a convention at Kalabhavan in Dharwad.

President of the taluk unit of KRSS Manjunath Koppad told presspersons here on Saturday that while farmers were facing drought in several districts, politicians were fighting for power.

He said that the convention was aimed at sending a warning to those in power to address farmers’ issues at the earliest and also to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for farmers.

Mr. Koppad said that although Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had promised to waive farm loans within 24 hours of coming to power, he had failed to do so.

He alleged that both the State and Union governments were only providing lip sympathy towards farmers and had failed to take up any comprehensive projects or schemes to address their demands. Farmers’ leaders Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, H.R. Basavarajappa, Faruq Killedar, and others will be taking part in the farmers’ convention, he said.

The other demands include the implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report, the implementation of the reports of Agricultural Price Commission by the State government, the withdrawal of amendments to the Land Acquisition Act, the payment of cane arrears, among others.

