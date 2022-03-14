Farmer leaders’ conference in Bengaluru on March 19, 20

Removal of GST, change in crop loan policy among demands to be highlighted

A round-table conference of farmer leaders from across the country to discuss the present state of affairs and the problems dogging the farming community and agriculture will be held in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20.

One of the key demands of the leaders is that the GST on farm produce, pesticides and drip irrigation equipment must be removed. They are also demanding that the policy on issuing crop loans needs to be modified, releasing loans to the extent of 75 per cent of the land value to land holders for raising crops. The leaders have also sought higher FRP for sugarcane.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Federation of Farmers’ Associations President Kurubur Shanthkumar said farmer leaders from various States are participating in the conference.

Mr. Shanthkumar, who is also the president of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, demanded that the condition of getting approval from a sugar factory for the production of ethanol must be withdrawn. He also sought a law guaranteeing minimum support price to farmers’ produce and also coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to all the crops.

The farmer leader also demanded that the benchmark for finalising compensation for crops damaged in drought and floods must be reconsidered citing the conditions as “unscientific”. The GST on turmeric must also go, he added.

Like how the three controversial farm laws were withdrawn by the centre, the government in Karnataka must scrap the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act, he added.

The State Sugarcane Growers’ Association have been demanding the change in Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane since last year as it argued that the price was scanty and demanded that the FRP must be revised appropriately in the interest of farmers.

It has sought removal of all hurdles for ethanol production from sugarcane in the State for helping farmers receive good prices for their produce. The government, as per the present policy, has been seeking NoC from the sugarcane factories if anybody plans to start ethanol production from sugarcane. “This rule must go as whoever comes forward to produce ethanol from sugarcane must acquire a licence so that growers can get a better price for their produce,” he demanded.