Farmer leader rues legislators’ salary hike amidst COVID-19 crisis

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar on Monday lashed out against leaders of political parties over the issue of hike in salaries of MLAs, MLCs and Ministers at a time when the people are in distress following three waves of COVID-19.

“Instead of discussing issues in the interest of the State and its people, the MLAs and others got their salaries revised. The Opposition parties did not raise such issues. Amidst the crisis, they have got their salaries hiked as they are worried more about their interests than of people’s interests,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

The political leaders are no more concerned about the common man, said Mr. Shanthkumar, who is the president of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association.

Asked about the purported plans of farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar launching a political party, Mr. Shanthakumar said, “He had identified himself more in political struggles than in farmers’ struggles. It is not advisable to do politics keeping the tag of a farmer leader.”

“The Kisan Sabha fought the elections in Punjab as independents and did not join any party though the leaders staged protests over almost a year over the farm laws. It, however, did not win any seat. If anybody is interested in politics, they must join a political party and serve the people being their representative,” he added.