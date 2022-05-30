Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait attacked in Bengaluru

An unidentified person throws ink on BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, in Bengaluru, on May 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 30, 2022 14:56 IST

The police have detained three persons and taken them to High Grounds police station for inquiry.

Bengaluru: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was in the city to address a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, was attacked by a group of three men out of the blue during the event.

As he was seated on the dias and another farmer leader was addressing the media, a man rushed to the stage and attacked Mr. Tikait with a television mic. Before Mr. Tikait recovered from it, another man threw black ink on him. One of the attackers shouted slogans saying, "Modi, Modi".

Other farmers in the hall soon rushed to catch the culprits. As they tried to flee, some threw chairs at them and they were soon caught and handed over to the police.

Mr. Tikait was in the city to address allegations allegedly made by another farmer leader - Kodihalli Chandrashekhar - in a sting operation recently aired by a Kannada news channel. Mr. Chandrashekhar had allegedly claimed Mr. Tikait had been trying to broker an end to the farmers’ movement colluding with the union government.

“ It is a conspiracy by the BJP and failure on part of the government to provide security cover despite requests being made a day before the programme,” one of the organisers alleged.

