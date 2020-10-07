Farmer kills son over land dispute

Belagavi

07 October 2020 18:27 IST

Raibag Police arrested an 80-year-old farmer on the charge of killing his son over a property dispute on Wednesday.

Channappa Anjure, the police said, killed Alagouda (38) by smashing his head with a rock while he slept in his courtyard.

Anjure was angry that Alagouda was fighting with him for his share of the six acres of ancestral land. Alagouda had also upset his father by marrying twice, the police said.

The last time the father and son fought, they did not go to the police station. Village elders held a meeting and made the two reconcile with their situation. However, they must have fought again recently, leading to the offence, a police officer said.

A case has been registered in the Haroorgeri Police Station.