ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer killed in wild boar attack in Holenarasipur

December 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack at Haragowdanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday.

Raje Gowda was attacked by the wild animal while he was irrigating the crops in his field. The animal attacked him repeatedly, leaving him dead on the spot. Shanthamma and Nanjamma who tried to protect him from the attack also suffered injuries.

As the news of the farmer’s death spread, the residents of the village rushed to the spot and killed the wild animal. A video clip of people attempting to kill the animal has gone viral on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, police and forest officials reached the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US