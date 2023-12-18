Farmer killed in wild boar attack in Holenarasipur

December 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 63-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack at Haragowdanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday.

Raje Gowda was attacked by the wild animal while he was irrigating the crops in his field. The animal attacked him repeatedly, leaving him dead on the spot. Shanthamma and Nanjamma who tried to protect him from the attack also suffered injuries.

As the news of the farmer’s death spread, the residents of the village rushed to the spot and killed the wild animal. A video clip of people attempting to kill the animal has gone viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, police and forest officials reached the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.