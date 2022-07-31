Farmer killed in tiger attack

July 31, 2022 21:10 IST

A farmer tending to his cattle was killed by a tiger in Odeyanapura village abutting the Hediayala range of Bandipur National Park on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Puttaswamy Gowda, 46, son of Chinne Gowda, who was grazing cattle near Nanjedevarabetta outside the national park boundary in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

He died on the spot due to injuries on his neck and head.

Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur National Park, who confirmed the incident said the forest officials have identified the pug marks in the vicinity.

Other officials said the tiger attack has taken place outside the national park boundary and citing an eyewitness to the incident, added that the tiger has retreated to the jungles. There was tension in the village with the local community holding the Forest Department responsible for the incident.

Senior officials reached the spot to diffuse the tension and said the family members will be compensated as the tiger attack took place outside the forest boundary.

The incident has revived harrowing memories among the local community of three human deaths in separate incidents due to tiger attack in the Hediyala range a few years ago.

Tiger found dead in Nagarahole

Meanwhile, a tiger was found dead in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in what is suspected to be due to injuries caused in a territorial fight.

The carcass of the tiger was found in the Anechowkur range on Saturday when the forest guards were on their regular beat.

The veterinarians who visited the spot said the deceased tiger was around 8 years old and had external injuries.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 13 tigers have died in Karnataka so far this year due to various causes.