Farmer killed in tiger attack near Bandipur

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack at Chowdahalli village in the Gopalswamy Betta Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, sending the local community into a state of panic.

The victim, Shivappa, 60, was said to be tending his cattle and on his way home when he was attacked by the animal and mauled to death.

The villagers were upset and angry as this is the second such death in the past few weeks. A tiger attack claimed the life of one Shivamadaiah in the first week of September.

Meanwhile, senior Forest Department officials took stock of the situation and have issued an advisory that the tiger should either be trapped or shot dead within the next two days. A department communiqué said the PCCF (Wildlife) and other officials have decided that the elusive tiger should either be captured or shot within the next 24 to 48 hours.

A senior official said that all efforts would be made to tranquillize the tiger and it will be put down only as a last resort.

Identification needed

However, conservationists have pointed out that the first task is to identify the tiger and confirm that it indeed is the animal that killed the farmer.

Meanwhile, veterinarian Nagaraj and his team, who were in charge of the Dasara elephants in Mysuru, will leave for Bandipur on Wednesday morning to launch a combing operation.