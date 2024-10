A 46-year-old farmer suffered injuries after he was attacked by two bears while on his way to his farm in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The incident happened in Mundawad Gouliwad village of Khanapur taluk when Vinod Jadhav was going to his farmland.

According to sources, Vinod resisted the attack and managed to escape despite being hurt. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital where he is recuperating.

