Farmer, his wife killed as tractor rams van

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 27, 2022 20:01 IST

A farmer and his wife were killed in a road accident near Dhoolkhed in Vijayapura district on Thursday. Nine people in the other vehicle involved in the accident were injured.

The 5-year-old farmer Shivaputra Sindhe and his 45-year-old wife Sumitra Sindhe were crushed to death when their tractor rammed a van. The victims were transporting sugarcane from their field in Athani of Belagavi district to a factory in Vijayapura.

The van was carrying members of a family that was going to a temple in Akkalkot in Maharashtra.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Solapur in Maharashtra.

A case has been registered in the Zalki Police Station.

