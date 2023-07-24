Farmer, his bullock electrocuted

July 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 24-year-old farmer who was returning home after work in his fields was, along with his bullock, electrocuted, at Karadal village in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

As per information provided by the villagers, Basavaraj Hajisab Hegaleri, the victim, was returning in a bullock cart after spraying weedicide in his fields when he accidentally came in contact with a live electricity wire hanging from two poles on another field.

The farmer and the bullock that was pulling the cart died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Sub-Inspector Chetan, attached to Chittapur Police Station, rushed to the spot and shifted the farmer’s body to the Government Hospital in Chittapur. A case has been registered in the Chittapur Police Station.

Later, farmers held Gulbarga Electricity Company (GESCOM) responsible for the tragedy. They said that they had repeatedly requested GESCOM authorities to tighten the live electricity wire that were hanging loose dangerously but GESCOM staff failed to take any action to ensure that the live electricity wires were kept at a proper height.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.