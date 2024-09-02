Farmer held for growing ganja plants in Chickballapur district

The Dibburahalli police arrested a 55-year-old farmer for cultivating ganja plants along with maize in his farm in T. Venkatapura village of Chickballapur district on Sunday.

The accused, Janamaduggappa, confessed to the police that he was growing the plants to make extra money and was supplying the kaccha products to local peddlers at a cheap price.

Based on a tip off, the police raided the field and seized 17 plants, including 12 plants which were cut and ready to be dispatched. The total value of the seized plants is estimated to be around ₹1.05 lakh, the police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against the accused. Following the incident, the police stepped up vigil to check for possible cultivation of ganja plants in the villages in Chickballapur.

This is the second such incident being reported in the area in the recent past. The Yelahanka New Town police recovered eight ganja plants in the Attur Cemetery in Yelahanka earlier this month. The police suspect that the seeds for these plants may have originated from discarded ganja or were planted by those involved in marijuana peddling.

