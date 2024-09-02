GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer held for growing ganja plants in Chickballapur district

Published - September 02, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Dibburahalli police arrested a 55-year-old farmer for cultivating ganja plants along with maize in his farm in T. Venkatapura village of Chickballapur district on Sunday.

The accused, Janamaduggappa, confessed to the police that he was growing the plants to make extra money and was supplying the kaccha products to local peddlers at a cheap price. 

Based on a tip off, the police raided the field and seized 17 plants, including 12 plants which were cut and ready to be dispatched. The total value of the seized plants is estimated to be around ₹1.05 lakh, the police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against the accused. Following the incident, the police stepped up vigil to check for possible cultivation of ganja plants in the villages in Chickballapur. 

This is the second such incident being reported in the area in the recent past. The Yelahanka New Town police recovered eight ganja plants in the Attur Cemetery in Yelahanka earlier this month. The police suspect that the seeds for these plants may have originated from discarded ganja or were planted by those involved in marijuana peddling.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.