KarnatakaBelagavi 28 December 2021 00:56 IST
Comments
Farmer hacked to death in his field at Konnur near Gokak
Updated: 28 December 2021 00:56 IST
The body was found by other farmers in his neighbourhood
Unidentified miscreants killed a farmer in Konnur village near Gokak on Monday. Bheemshi Jatni (36), who was working in his field, was hacked to death, the police said.
The body was found by farmers in his neighbourhood a few hours later.
Circle Inspector of Police Gopal Rathod visited the spot. A case has been registered.
More In Karnataka
Read more...