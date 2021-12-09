Farmer found dead near son-in-law’s house

Hassan

09 December 2021 22:07 IST

A farmer was found dead near his son-in-law’s house at Malegere in Belur taluk on Wednesday. Nagaraj, 53, of S. Somanahalli in Arehalli, reportedly was upset following his daughter’s death and was angry with the way his son-in-law treated his daughter.

Nagaraj had married his daughter, Hemashree, to Praveen of Malegere a couple of years ago. He had paid ₹1 lakh in cash and 150g of gold as dowry, according to the police.

Even after the marriage, he reportedly gave ₹2 lakh as a loan to help his son-in-law set up his business. However, he continued to harass his wife, forcing her to return to her parents’ place. She died while giving birth to her baby recently, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagaraj’s wife Renuka, in her complaint to the police, said Praveen and his mother Bhadramma continued to insult Nagaraj in public. He had been to Praveen’s place on Wednesday to settle a financial matter. Later, he was found dead near their house.

Based on Renuka’s complaint, the Arehalli Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)