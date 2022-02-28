Farmer found dead near Khanapur

He was unable to repay loans

A young farmer was found dead in his field in Linganmath village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Monday.

Amrit Mirashi (24), ended his life, as he was upset over rising debts and his inability to repay them, the police said.

He had taken loans of up to ₹4 lakh from banks and private moneylenders. He was tilling his family farm of six acres, after his father died a few years ago. He was unmarried and is survived by his aged mother. A case has been registered.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may call the round-the-clock helpline Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)