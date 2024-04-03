Farmer found dead at bus stand in Hoovinahipparagi

April 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

A 76-year-old farmer was found dead at Hoovinahipparagi Bus Stand in Vijayapura district on Wednesday.

The body of Bheemappa Donur was found on the bus stand premises.

The police said that the farmer from Hunashyal village was upset over crop loss and long-pending dues to banks and moneylenders.

He ended his life out of despair, a police officer said. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

