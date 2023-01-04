ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer ends life in Sakleshpur

January 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer ended his life at Vadur in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday. Honnappa, 58, took the extreme step, unable to bear the burden of loan he borrowed for agriculture. He had borrowed ₹3 lakh from a nationalised bank to cultivate coffee, pepper and arecanut in his farm.

However, he suffered loss due to repeated elephant attacks and untimely rains. It is said that the bank had served him a notice recently for clearance of loan.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US