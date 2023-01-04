Farmer ends life in Sakleshpur

January 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Hassan

A farmer ended his life at Vadur in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday. Honnappa, 58, took the extreme step, unable to bear the burden of loan he borrowed for agriculture. He had borrowed ₹3 lakh from a nationalised bank to cultivate coffee, pepper and arecanut in his farm.

However, he suffered loss due to repeated elephant attacks and untimely rains. It is said that the bank had served him a notice recently for clearance of loan.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)