Farmer electrocuted in his field

August 30, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Belagavi

A 72-year-old farmer died after accidentally touching an electric fence that he had put up to deter wild animals in Haroori village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Yashwant Shivathankar came in contact with the electric fence accidentally when he was trying to irrigate his sugarcane crop by cleaning some canals in the field.

He suffered high degree burns and died.

His brother, Pandurang Shivathankar, who tried to rescue him, also suffered burns.

Member of Legislative Assembly Vithal Halgekar and the former MLA Arvind Patil visited the victim’s family.

A case has been registered.