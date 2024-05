Apparaya Bhimaraya Kalamud, a 43-year-old farmer of Gogi village in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, was killed in a lightning strike on Sunday. He is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and a son.

As per information provided by the villagers, he was taking shelter under a tree when it was raining and died on the spot after being struck by lightning.

The Revenue Inspector, the Village Accountant and the Sub-Inspector of Police visited the village.