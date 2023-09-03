ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer dies in elephant attack near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru district

September 03, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer died in an elephant attack near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru taluk on September 3 morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kinni, 60, a resident of Durga village. He encountered the elephant while he was heading to his farm. The residents noticed his body and informed the police and Forest Department officials.

The officials reached the spot and efforts were on to drive away the herd moving around the village.

Wild elephants keep roaming in several parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. On August 31, H.H. Venkatesh, a retired Forest Department employee and expert shooter, died in an elephant attack near Alur. He was part of the officers’ team to capture an injured elephant.

