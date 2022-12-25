ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer dies in elephant attack in Tarikere taluk

December 25, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan

A wild elephant trampled a farmer to death at Ragibasavanahalli in Tarikere taluk on Saturday night. Eerappa, 65, who was at his farm to guard the standing crop, died. He is survived by wife and a son.

Eerappa was found dead on Sunday morning. He cultivated areca and ragi on his farm. He slept in his thatched hut on the farm to guard his ragi from wild boars.

The residents of the village and relatives blamed the Forest Department officials for the incident. They demanded the government take measures that put an end to elephant menace permanently.

His body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The Forest Department officials met the family members that they would get a relief of ₹15 lakh from the government. 

Last month, a woman was killed by an elephant in Mudigere taluk. There have been incidents of deaths caused by elephants in neighboring Hassan district. The State government recently constituted task forces in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Mysuru districts to handle man-elephant conflicts.

