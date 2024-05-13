ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer dies in crocodile attack in the Doodhganga in Belagavi district

Published - May 13, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old farmer died reportedly in a crocodile attack in the Doodhganga near Sadalaga in Belagavi district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crocodile struck when Mahadev Punnappa Khare was bathing in the river near his farm on Friday evening.

He had gone to swim in the river in the evening, after the day’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mutilated body was found at the border of a field belonging to Ramesh Pradhan, a farmer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police suspected it to be a crocodile attack as there were bite marks on his left leg.

The Doodhganga is a tributary of the Krishna.

A case has been registered. Police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US