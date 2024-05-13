Farmer dies in crocodile attack in the Doodhganga in Belagavi district

A 72-year-old farmer died reportedly in a crocodile attack in the Doodhganga near Sadalaga in Belagavi district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crocodile struck when Mahadev Punnappa Khare was bathing in the river near his farm on Friday evening.

He had gone to swim in the river in the evening, after the day’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mutilated body was found at the border of a field belonging to Ramesh Pradhan, a farmer.

The police suspected it to be a crocodile attack as there were bite marks on his left leg.

The Doodhganga is a tributary of the Krishna.

A case has been registered. Police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.