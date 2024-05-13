GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farmer dies in crocodile attack in the Doodhganga in Belagavi district

Published - May 13, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old farmer died reportedly in a crocodile attack in the Doodhganga near Sadalaga in Belagavi district on Monday.

The crocodile struck when Mahadev Punnappa Khare was bathing in the river near his farm on Friday evening.

He had gone to swim in the river in the evening, after the day’s work.

The mutilated body was found at the border of a field belonging to Ramesh Pradhan, a farmer.

The police suspected it to be a crocodile attack as there were bite marks on his left leg.

The Doodhganga is a tributary of the Krishna.

A case has been registered. Police are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.