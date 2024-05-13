Farmer dies in crocodile attack in the Doodhganga in Belagavi district

A 72-year-old farmer died reportedly in a crocodile attack in the Doodhganga near Sadalaga in Belagavi district on Monday.

The crocodile struck when Mahadev Punnappa Khare was bathing in the river near his farm on Friday evening.

He had gone to swim in the river in the evening, after the day’s work.

The mutilated body was found at the border of a field belonging to Ramesh Pradhan, a farmer.

The police suspected it to be a crocodile attack as there were bite marks on his left leg.

The Doodhganga is a tributary of the Krishna.

A case has been registered. Police are investigating.