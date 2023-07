July 25, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Pandurang Ladgaonkar, a farmer from Christian Wada village near Khanapur, was crushed to death under his tractor on Tuesday.

He was ploughing the fields using his tractor when the vehicle overturned. The field was flooded and the wheels may have slipped, officials said.

He was caught under the heavy machinery and died in minutes. A case has been registered.

Member of Legislative Assembly Vithal Halgekar, the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and others visited the village.