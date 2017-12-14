Farmer commits suicide

A farmer committed suicide by hanging at B.M.Koplu village in Kadur taluk on Tuesday evening. Marulasiddappa (63) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house around 4 p.m on Tuesday. He is survived by wife and son.

The farmer possessed dry land and a coconut farm. He had borrowed Rs.1.5 lakh from a bank to drill a borewell. He had also borrowed over Rs.3 lakh from friends and relatives.

Recently he had to spend Rs.3.5 lakh for the treatment of his daughter-in-law. He was worried over clearing the loans as there was no yield from his farm in the last two years, according to his wife Halamma.

Based on her statement Singatagere police have registered an unnatural death report.