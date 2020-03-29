Farmer collapses after allegedly being reprimanded by police

A 57-year-old farmer from Sunnadakoppa in Shikaripur collapsed and died after allegedly being reprimanded by the police.
In a complaint, Ramachandra, son of the deceased identified as Lakshman Naik, has said that when he was returning from his field on Saturday evening, the police stationed at Sunnadakoppa check-post warned him of stern action for roaming in public places by violating the lockdown orders. Mr. Naik, who came to the spot, convinced the police that his son had been to their agricultural land and was not roaming around. The complainant has said that while returning home from the check-post, his father suddenly collapsed and died.
Following the incident, a few Congress leaders alleged that the police had assaulted Mr. Naik. Refuting this, K.M. Shantharaju, SP, said a probe would be conducted.
