Farmer charred to death while asleep 

January 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 62-year-old farmer was burnt alive and a 65-year-old farmer suffered serious burns after the hut in which they were sleeping caught fire at Harnal village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Jagannath Halge, while the name of the injured farmer was given as Maruti Kurne.

The fire said to have been caused by a spark from a mud stove soon engulfed the entire hut that had been put up in the field to protect crops from wild pigs, sources said.