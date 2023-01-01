ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer charred to death while asleep 

January 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old farmer was burnt alive and a 65-year-old farmer suffered serious burns after the hut in which they were sleeping caught fire at Harnal village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Jagannath Halge, while the name of the injured farmer was given as Maruti Kurne.

The fire said to have been caused by a spark from a mud stove soon engulfed the entire hut that had been put up in the field to protect crops from wild pigs, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US