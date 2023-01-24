Farmer booked for opening fire in the air

January 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police have booked a farmer on the charge of opening fire in the air to threaten a relative in a dispute related to land.

Shrishail Balappa Patil of Harurgeri village opened two rounds of fire in the air to threaten a relative during a fight over some property. No one was injured. However, the accused suffered injuries in fisticuffs that followed later.

Patil has a licensed revolver.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. The injured has been admitted to hospital.