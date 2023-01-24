HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Farmer booked for opening fire in the air

January 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police have booked a farmer on the charge of opening fire in the air to threaten a relative in a dispute related to land.

Shrishail Balappa Patil of Harurgeri village opened two rounds of fire in the air to threaten a relative during a fight over some property. No one was injured. However, the accused suffered injuries in fisticuffs that followed later.

Patil has a licensed revolver.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. The injured has been admitted to hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.