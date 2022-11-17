Farmer arrested in Karnataka for social media post saying ‘MLA missing’

November 17, 2022 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

Police claim that farmer’s social media post saying ‘MLA missing’ is an insult to Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol represents Mudhol constituency in the Karnataka Assembly

Bagalkot district police arrested a farmer on the charge of insulting Karnataka’s Minister Govind Karjol in a social media post.

Ningappa Matagar of Shirol village was arrested for an allegedly defamatory post about Irrigation Minister and MLA Govind Karjol.

In his social media post, Mr. Matagar had written that Mr. Karjol was missing from the district while farmers in Bagalkot were fighting with sugar factories seeking fair prices. “MLA Missing. He is silent. Where are you Govinda? please come home” is what the farmer had posted.

Based on a complaint by Shivanand Tavali, a lawyer, Mudhol police charged Mr. Matagar with creating ill-will among people against the Minister and creating enmity.

The accused was released later, police said.

Karnataka

