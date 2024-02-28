Farmer and son arrested for setting bulldozer on fire

February 28, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajajunkunte police arrested a 63-year-old farmer and his 33-year-old son for allegedly setting fire to a bulldozer and attacking Revenue Department officials during an anti-encroachment drive at Shivakote village in Yelahanka taluk on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by Motilal Rathod, village administrative officer, the police charged the farmer Bachegowda Channarayappa and his son Chetan Bachegowda under attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and mischief by fire.

The duo had allegedly encroached upon government land and prevented officials who went to clear the encroachment for a proposed road in Shivakote village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly hurled abuses at the officials and threatened them with dire consequences and threw petrol bottles at the bulldozer before setting it on fire. The driver jumped to safety and called the fire control room.

Two fire tenders put out the fire before alerting the police. The police arrested the duo for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.