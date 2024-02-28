ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer and son arrested for setting bulldozer on fire

February 28, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajajunkunte police arrested a 63-year-old farmer and his 33-year-old son for allegedly setting fire to a bulldozer and attacking Revenue Department officials during an anti-encroachment drive at Shivakote village in Yelahanka taluk on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by Motilal Rathod, village administrative officer, the police charged the farmer Bachegowda Channarayappa and his son Chetan Bachegowda under attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and mischief by fire.

The duo had allegedly encroached upon government land and prevented officials who went to clear the encroachment for a proposed road in Shivakote village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly hurled abuses at the officials and threatened them with dire consequences and threw petrol bottles at the bulldozer before setting it on fire. The driver jumped to safety and called the fire control room.

Two fire tenders put out the fire before alerting the police. The police arrested the duo for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US