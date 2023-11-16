Farm workers urge govt. to launch drought relief works immediately

November 16, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking the immediate launch of drought relief works, farm workers took out a protest march and staged a demonstration under the aegis of All India Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane in Dharwad on Thursday.

Staging the demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, they complained that although all the eight taluks in Dharwad district have been declared severely drought-hit, drought relief works have not begun in most of the taluks.

They said that although months have passed after the drought study teams visited the district and survey was taken up, no funds have been released under NDRF and SDRF.

Addressing the protestors, district president of the sanghatane Deepa Dharwad said that instead of helping farmers and farm workers by releasing funds and initiating drought relief works, both the Central and State governments are engaged in mudslinging.

The situation is alarming in several villages as people have no work and are facing scarcity of drinking water and fodder for cattle.

In the tussle between the two governments, the farmers have been completely neglected, she said.

She said that the governments are least bothered to address the burning issue and have not released a single rupee towards compensation.

Pointing out that drought has forced the farm workers to be rendered jobless, sanghatane secretary Sharanu Gonvar demanded the extension of works under MGNREGA for the entire year. He also demanded waiver of crop loans and waiver of school and college fees for the children of farmers.

Mr. Gonvar urged the government to withdraw the hike in medical treatment fee introduced at government hospitals immediately. Scores of farm workers, mainly women, took part in the protest march which began from the Kala Bhavan and concluded at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

