Karnataka

Farm worker dies as tiller overturns

A farm worker was crushed under a rotovator that overturned in a field in Bekawad village near Khanapur on Monday.

Vrushabh Yarnal (22), originally from Haveri, died on the spot. He was caught in the slushy field of a farmer. He was working on a job work contract to till fields.

Farmers tried to push the machine aside and rescue the worker, but they could not. The police, who reached the spot, then used an earthmover to lift the mechanical tiller and pull the body out. A case has been registered.


