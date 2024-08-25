GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farm woman feeds 200 in Belagavi with savings from Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Minister’s office sends her a sari after Lakshmi Hebbalkar speaks to her

Published - August 25, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
People from the office of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar felicitating Akkatayi Langoti, a farm woman from Suttatti in Raibag in Belagavi district, on Sunday.

People from the office of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar felicitating Akkatayi Langoti, a farm woman from Suttatti in Raibag in Belagavi district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Akkatayi Langoti, an elderly farm woman from Suttatti near Raibag in Belagavi district, organised a mass lunch for around 200 women from the money saved under the monthly payment scheme of Gruha Lakshmi.

She said that she prayed for the continuation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister as he has been responsible for eradicating hunger in several poor households through free ration and monthly payment schemes.

The lunch was organised in the Gram Devta temple in the village. The women were invited by Akkatayi who prayed for a few minutes in the temple and fed them lunch.

The lunch had holige, a local sweet made on the temple premises by Akkatayi and her associates.

Akkatayi told reporters on Sunday that she had spent around ₹14,000 on the lunch. She had received 10 instalments of ₹2,000 and had saved money from it.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar spoke to the woman on Sunday and told her that she will visit her home for lunch.

The Minister’s public relation officer visited the house of the woman and gifted her a sari and some sweets that were sent by the Minister’s office.

