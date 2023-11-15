HamberMenu
Farm varsity to host three-day meeting of V-Cs, national symposium on millets from today

November 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, will organise several lectures on various dimensions of ‘Millets for Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture and Sound Human Health’.

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, will organise several lectures on various dimensions of ‘Millets for Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture and Sound Human Health’. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, is hosting a three-day 15th All India Agricultural University Vice-Chancellors meeting from Thursday and as part of it, a national symposium on “Millets for Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture and Sound Human Health”.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of UAS P.L. Patil has said that the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets with the objective of creating awareness on nutritional benefits of millets, promoting their cultivation and consumption and encouraging research and development to enhance their production.

“Millets are known for their resilience in different climatic conditions, adaptability to diverse soil types and nutritional richness. They are a good source of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Additionally, millets are environment friendly as they require less water compared to major cereal crops such as rice and wheat. Their cultivation can contribute to sustainable agriculture and food security,” he has said in the release.

The declaration is also aimed at supporting farmers in adopting millet cultivation, investing in research and development and creating awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of millets.

Lectures

During the vice-chancellors meeting, Chief Executive Officer of National Rainfed Area Authority CEO Ashok Dalawai, the former Director of ICAR-IIMR Vilas Tonapi, the former Director Grade Scientist of CFTRI N.G. Malleshi, Global Chief Executive Officer of Advanta Seeds Bhupen Dubey, Agriculture Commissioner P.K. Singh, Member of NITI Aayog Ramesh Chand and Vice-Chancellor of Bihar Animal Science University, Patna, Rameshwar Singh will deliver lectures on various dimensions of “Millets for Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture and Sound Human Health”.

