Farm universities told to set up team of scientists to develop protocols for use of drones in agriculture

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has asked agricultural universities to prepare an action plan to constitute a team of scientists for developing protocols as well as relevant technologies for using drones in agriculture.

He issued the instructions while presiding over a high-powered committee meeting held in Bengaluru to review the measures related to doubling farmers’ income.

According to an official communique, the meeting decided to take steps to focus on secondary agriculture to help double farmers’ income. The meeting instructed authorities to bring secondary agricultural technologies developed by all the universities under a common platform so that it would be easy for farmers to access them.

Also, it was decided to introduce all the farmer-friendly farm technologies developed by various universities that could contribute to doubling the income through software for reaching farmers effectively.

The recipients of Krishi Pandit award, who participated in the meeting, shared their ideas and experiments with secondary agriculture.