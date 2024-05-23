GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farm suicides: CM wants study conducted

Published - May 23, 2024 10:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As total of 842 farmers ended their lives during 2023-24 in Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials of the Agriculture Department to conduct a study to identify the reasons behind it.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was informed about these suicides during the videoconference with senior officials on Thursday, and that compensation had been credited to the accounts of families through DBT.

As many as 90 petitions seeking compensation had been rejected, while 62 cases were pending at sub-divisional commissioners’ level. Compensation to their families would be provided after receiving forensic reports, officials said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to clear bills related to drought relief once in 15 days.

In an official release issued to the media, the government said the Chief Minister instructed officials to release 100% input subsidy in the next one week. For the loss of livelihood, the government has decided to release ₹2,800 each to small and marginal farmers. A sum of ₹460 crore would be released to 20 lakh marginal farmers. The deputy commissioners had a fund of ₹826 crore, the release added.

