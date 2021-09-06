Farm scientists told to innovate in the field, not just on campus

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Bommai launches scholarship scheme for children of farmers

For doubling farmers’ income by 2024, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked scientists of agricultural universities of the State to come out of campus and conduct crop experiments in the fields to ensure agricultural growth.

Mr. Bommai on Sunday launched the ‘Chief Minister Raitha Vidya Nidhi’, a scholarship scheme for children of farmers studying various courses from the 2021-22 academic year. He said farm scientists should not confine their experiments to the campus and farmers would be encouraged to experiment with a new variety of crop only if they are convinced of the benefits of innovations in their fields.

The government has set aside ₹1,000 crore for providing scholarships, ranging from ₹3,000 to 11,000 per year per student. About 17 lakh students are expected to receive scholarships.

According to a Government Order, the yearly scholarship amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) for the students who have completed their Class X and are pursuing courses in educational institutions or universities.

Noting that agriculture has registered growth but not farmers’ income, the Chief Minister said the time has come to provide good prices for farm produce. “One per cent growth in agriculture is equal to 4% growth in the manufacturing sector and 10% growth in the service sector,” he said.

He said the country had faced food problems in the 1960s and the Green Revolution ensured self-sufficiency in food production. He said the State has 10 agro-climatic regions and scientists have to undertake farm innovations as per the conditions of climate and nature.

Mr. Bommai appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on doubling farmers’ income and said the government had decided to invest in agriculture to promote its growth.