ADVERTISEMENT

Farm scientist, teacher S.A. Patil is no more

Published - July 15, 2024 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

He was the former Director IARI and ex-Vice Chancellor of UAS 

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. S.A. Patil passed away at his residence in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted farm scientist, teacher, writer, former Director of Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) and former Vice Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, S.A. Patil passed away at his residence in Kalaburagi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his family, he had complained of chest pain and breathed his last at his residence on Monday morning. He was 80 and is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.

From Biral in Jewargi taluk, S.A. Patil had done his doctoral research on Genetics and Plant Breeding after completing his M.Sc in agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Patil was Vice Chancellor of UAS, Dharwad, for two terms and is credited with starting the seed unit at UAS. During his period the Institute of Organic Farming, Institute of Biotechnology and Agri Business Knowledge Centre of Excellence were set up. Because of his farmer-friendly approach, he was popular among the farming community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from being the Director of IARI, he was a member of various committees at the Centre and in the State in framing agriculture policies. His final rites would be held in his village on Wednesday.

P.L. Patil, V-C, UAS, Dharwad, mourning his demise.

Various political leaders including the chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai and others have mourned his demise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US